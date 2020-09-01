Nathan Parsons Returns to General Hospital

Steven Bergman Photography

Roswell, New Mexico star Nathan Parsons is returning to his daytime roots. Parsons is reprising his role as Ethan Lovett on General Hospital. Parsons, who originated the role of Luke (Anthony Geary) and Holly's (Emma Samms) love child from 2009-2012 with mini visit in 2013 and 2015, is set to return for a brief stint on the sudser, per Soap Opera Digest.

No word on when Parsons first airdate is slated.

Are you happy to see the Sutton-Spencer hybrid back onscreen? Sound off in the comments!