ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith is returning to General Hospital. Smith, a huge GH stan, will reprise his role as Sonny Corinthos' (Maurice Benard) surveillance and tech whiz, Brick.

According to Soaps.com, Smith will return to the role he originated in 2016 at the beginning of September. The last time viewers saw Brick was in 2019, when he gave Sonny bogus documents for Dev Cerci (Ashton Arbab).