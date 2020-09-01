The Bay Heads to Popstar TV

Photo Credit: Lany Entertainment

The Bay is moving to a new home. The Daytime Emmy award-winning digital series is heading to Popstar! TV. For the next three weeks, all new episodes will air every Tuesday at 3 PM EST, with encore presentations at 8 PM EST. The Bay will be releasing six of its all new episodes starting September 1. Two additional episodes will be released on September 8, where it leads up to the 10 year anniversary 2-part special, which airs September 15.

Mary Beth Evans (Kayla Johnson, Days of Our Lives) who stars as Sara Garrett on the series, will take a trip down memory lane along with Kristos Andrews (Pete Garrett) and former Passions star Jade Harlow (Jessica; The Bay Lianna Ramos) to relieve some of the show's classic moments.