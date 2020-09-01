The View's Meghan McCain Blasts Media's "Deeply Toxic" Portrayal of Women

Ahead of the The View's Sept. 8 season premiere, Meghan McCain is sounding off about how the media portrays women. On her Instagram, the conservative commentator shared a screenshot of an article with the headline "The View Sets Return Date, Fans Excited for Comeback, But Not for Meghan McCain."

McCain slammed this sexist attitude towards The View's co-hosts, stating:

I don’t normally comment on garbage written but this is an example why our culture is so deeply toxic for women - no man would EVER have this kind of a headline written who cohosts the #1 talk show in America that just won an Emmy for best show. Do better, be better, lift women up instead of tearing strong ones down.

She added:

This is not about me, but about the women coming up in this industry after me. We should be further along than this, we should celebrate women with differences of opinions and guts and grit.

Read McCain's whole post below.