The Young and the Restless' Greg Rikaart Shares "Brutal" COVID-19 Battle with Melody Thomas Scott

Greg Rikaart, Melody Thomas Scott

Who knew The Young and the Restless’ troubled computer genius Kevin Fisher (Greg Rikaart) and society maven Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) were real-life pals? The two actors caught up in a remote chat for the CBS soap's new One-On-One interview series.

Rikaart claimed he was a slow reader, but said he was actually 200 pages into MTS’ new memoir, Always Young and Restless: My Life On and Off America's #1 Daytime Drama. MTS is also currently recording the audiobook, which will be out this October. Of that process, she described:

It's one thing to put pen to paper and know that people will read it, but now for me to say these words out loud, it's a whole other emotional impact that I'm experiencing. So it's wild.

Rikaart has faced his own challenges during quarantine, parenting four-year-old son Montgomery with husband Robert Sudduth while battling COVID-19 himself. He shared:

Yeah, it was a lot. And also I was really sick at the beginning of the pandemic, around mid-March throughout the beginning of April, so Rob had to be full-time parent, full-time nurse to me because I was quarantined, and he was trying to work whenever he could. So yeah, it’s a pretty crazy time.

RELATED: The Young and the Restless' Greg Rikaart Opens Up About "Long Battle" With COVID-19

He added of having to be quarantined from his husband and child for two weeks:

When you're at your most vulnerable and you’re ill, as you know, your family is a big part of what helps you through it. That was sort of like adding insult to injury; the experience was so physically hard and then adding that emotional challenge was pretty brutal. But looking back I now have the perspective of gratitude, and that I have all this time with him now is pretty great.

Watch the full chat below.

