The Young and the Restless' Greg Rikaart Shares "Brutal" COVID-19 Battle with Melody Thomas Scott

Greg Rikaart, Melody Thomas Scott The Young and the Restless/YouTube

Who knew The Young and the Restless’ troubled computer genius Kevin Fisher (Greg Rikaart) and society maven Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) were real-life pals? The two actors caught up in a remote chat for the CBS soap's new One-On-One interview series.

Rikaart claimed he was a slow reader, but said he was actually 200 pages into MTS’ new memoir, Always Young and Restless: My Life On and Off America's #1 Daytime Drama. MTS is also currently recording the audiobook, which will be out this October. Of that process, she described:

It's one thing to put pen to paper and know that people will read it, but now for me to say these words out loud, it's a whole other emotional impact that I'm experiencing. So it's wild.

Rikaart has faced his own challenges during quarantine, parenting four-year-old son Montgomery with husband Robert Sudduth while battling COVID-19 himself. He shared:

Yeah, it was a lot. And also I was really sick at the beginning of the pandemic, around mid-March throughout the beginning of April, so Rob had to be full-time parent, full-time nurse to me because I was quarantined, and he was trying to work whenever he could. So yeah, it’s a pretty crazy time.

He added of having to be quarantined from his husband and child for two weeks:

When you're at your most vulnerable and you’re ill, as you know, your family is a big part of what helps you through it. That was sort of like adding insult to injury; the experience was so physically hard and then adding that emotional challenge was pretty brutal. But looking back I now have the perspective of gratitude, and that I have all this time with him now is pretty great.

Watch the full chat below.