The Young and the Restless star Mark Grossman (Adam) is 100% Team Adam. The actor explained why he sees his character's murder of A.J. Montalvo as "totally justifiable."

Grossman explained to TV Insider:

I don’t think Adam’s a bad person. He’s got a good heart, but he’s always done these bad things. Now, he’s realizing he killed this man and he’s buried it deep down. Maybe there’s a reason that he also did all these bad things throughout his life? [But] if he did kill this man when he was 11, he was defending his mother.

His blind mother! This is clearly self-defense, no?

That’s what I, Mark, am seeing. I’m looking at it as totally justifiable. A person’s going to do anything they can to protect their mother. Adam always loved his mother; he felt he should protect her.