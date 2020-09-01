The Young and the Restless' Mark Grossman: Adam Killing A.J. is "Justifiable"
The Young and the Restless star Mark Grossman (Adam) is 100% Team Adam. The actor explained why he sees his character's murder of A.J. Montalvo as "totally justifiable."
Grossman explained to TV Insider:
I don’t think Adam’s a bad person. He’s got a good heart, but he’s always done these bad things. Now, he’s realizing he killed this man and he’s buried it deep down. Maybe there’s a reason that he also did all these bad things throughout his life? [But] if he did kill this man when he was 11, he was defending his mother.
His blind mother! This is clearly self-defense, no?
That’s what I, Mark, am seeing. I’m looking at it as totally justifiable. A person’s going to do anything they can to protect their mother. Adam always loved his mother; he felt he should protect her.
That doesn't mean that Rey, boyfriend of Adam's ex-wife/current therapist Sharon (Sharon Case), won't sniff out the truth. Grossman teased:
There’s also Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) in all this. He’s a cop. He might try to uncover the truth for many reasons not the least of which are Adam’s feelings for Sharon.