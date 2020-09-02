Aaron D. Spears Talks Playing Robin to Don Diamont's Batman on The Bold and the Beautiful

Aaron D. Spears, Don Diamont CBS/YouTube

On The Bold and the Beautiful, Aaron D. Spears plays half of a dynamic favorite corporate pairing, heating up the screen as Spencer Publications' legal eagle, Justin Barber. In recent years, Spears has gotten some great scenes, playing right-hand man and best friend to ruthless Bill Spencer (Don Diamont).

RELATED: The Bold and the Beautiful's Aaron D. Spears Describes Justin's Job as a "Constant Test"

Spears told Soap Opera Digest he loves working with Diamont, musing:

I've learned a lot over the years, like strip away the ego and be the Robin to his Batman. Shut up, learn and listen. Be flexible. Come ready to play, not complain. We have a blast; just ask anyone who visits the set of Spencer Publications.

Like many viewers, Spears hopes that B&B will delve more into Justin's personal life again. He said:

Hopefully, our return will explore his many verses. Let's not forget he had a wife, Donna [Jennifer Gareis], a son, Marcus [Texas Battle], and a grandchild from Marcus and Dayzee [Kristolyn Lloyd]. We can start there and move forward. It'd be great to tap into that family energy again, as well.

He also recently hinted at his joy at being back on Twitter:

Would you like to see more storyline featuring the Barber clan? For example, there's little Rosie, Justin's granddaughter by Amber (Adrienne Frantz), and we've yet to see more of the fallout of his niece Emma (Nia Sioux)'s death.. Sound off in the comments!