Days of Our Lives Star Chrishell Stause Joins Dancing with the Stars

Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause is heading to the ballroom. The Selling Sunset star, best known for her roles on All My Children as Amanda Dillon and on Days of Our Lives as Jordan Ridgeway, will star on the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars.

After Stause hinted this week about exciting news to share with her social media followers online, the news finally came about her participation in the upcoming 29th season of the hit ABC dance competition show.

The announcement of the official cast was made on Good Morning America, where it was revealed Stause will compete against former daytime stars Anne Heche (ex-Marley/Vicky, Another World) and Jesse Metcalfe (ex-Miguel, Passions), plus Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean, former NFL tight end Vernon Davis, The Real co-host Jeannie Mai, rapper Nelly, actress Skai Jackson, One Day at a Time star Justina Machado, former The Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, NBA legend NBA Charles Oakley, Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir, Catfish host Nev Schulman, Netflix's Cheer star Monica Aldama and Carole Baskin from the smash hit documentary Tiger King.

In the announcement video, Stause quips:

If I can sell multi-million dollar houses, I can sell some dance moves. Get ready, America.

Later, the actress posted a video via Twitter where she expressed her joy and a little trepidation on joining the show.

I'm just so excited and completely terrified but in the best way possible! So that's my news. Oh my God, I got my work cut out for me!

Watch Stause's video discussing rehearsal and her dance partner's patience with her below.

You got this, Chrishell!

Season 29 begins on Monday, Sept. 14 at 8 PM EST on ABC.