We begin our day in Salem at the Kiriakis mansion. Xander (Paul Telfer) is threatening Victor (John Aniston) that he will walk out if he's not going to be CEO of Titan. Enter Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson), who tells his daddy he will peace out if he is not in charge.

At University Hospital, Marlena (Deidre Hall) is talking to John (Drake Hogestyn) about how she was hoping he would wake up. Just as she begins to coo, Brady (Eric Martsolf) walks in and tells her she is not alone.

Meanwhile, Nicole (Arianne Zucker) is crying and chopping onions when Eric (Greg Vaughan) sneaks up on her. What's wrong? Onions? They never got to talk about the hearing. It never occurred to Eric that Samantha Gene (Alison Sweeney) would use Deimos' death against her. Really dude? Nicole goes on to say how she hates that she is responsible for turning Eric into a person who would be a lying liar who lies . . . in court.

At the "penthouse" Samantha Gene is trying to pay off or blackmail someone for a "very worthy cause." She's plotting something.

Knock, knock! She throws open the door to find Will (Chandler Massey) and Sonny (Freddie Smith). They're there to tell her they're going to Arizona . . . today.

Back in court, Samantha Gene calls Victor to the stand to discredit Nicole. She doubles down on her efforts and invokes the name of Jan Spears (Heather Lindell) to put the final nail in Nicole's coffin!

