Grey's Anatomy Kickstarts Season 17 Production This Month

Grey's Anatomy is heading into production on its seventeenth season this month, according to Variety. Work on the first two episodes could begin in Los Angeles as soon as next week. Deadline reports the first virtual table read will take place on Sept. 3, with filming set to kick off on Sept. 8.

The trade paper shared that when exactly Grey's will air, though, remains a mystery. ABC's recently-announced fall schedule is heavy on unscripted TV and doesn't feature the medical drama in its Thursday night slot. An earlier version of the schedule had Grey's at its usual day and time.

Season 17 is expected to incorporate COVID-19 into its storylines. Actor Ellen Pompeo recently hinted on Twitter that the "start date" will come soon: