Riverdale's Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa Is Developing Pretty Little Liars Reboot

Pretty Little Liars is getting a pretty big revival. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is in the early stages of rebooting the teen soap.

Aguirre-Sacasa will write the script for PLL 2.0, which is said to feature a fresh story and characters. Alloy Entertainment's Gina Girolamo and Leslie Morgenstein will executive produce, alongside Aguirre-Sacasa. No word yet if or how creator I. Marlene King will be involved.

The show hasn't shopped the project to networks yet. THR reports that HBOMax is a target destination for the reboot.