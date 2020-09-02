Tamara Braun Heads Back to Days of Our Lives

Steven Bergman Photography

Tamara Braun is heading to Salem. The actress will reprise her role as mob princess Ava Vitali on Days of Our Lives. As viewers recall, Ava was last seen onscreen in 2016, when the mob heiress used Joey Johnson (James Lastovic) to get revenge on his parents, Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans).

When Joey was clued in on Ava's misdeeds, he later discovered she was about to set his mother up for her own attempted murder. A drunk Joey smothered his half-brother Tripp's (Lucas Adams) drugged-out mama to death in her hospital bed and was later sent to prison.

What brings Ava back? DAYS is keeping mum on her return and whether it is ghostly or alive, as it was first reported in Soap Opera Digest.