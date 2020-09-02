Joshua Morrow

Summer (Hunter King), Kyle (Michael Mealor), Nicholas (Joshua Morrow), and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) are gathered in the lobby of Grand Phoenix on The Young and the Restless to hear some Earth-shattering news. Drum roll, please . . .

Summer announces that she and Kyle are moving in together. (Wow, how 21st century!) Phyllis, in all her wisdom, admits she expected news that would be in fact, you guessed it (see above notes). Phyllis is cool with the latest relationship status update, but Nicholas (shocking!) has issues.

Nicholas is very concerned that Kyle's divorce isn't final. He's willing to table this conversation until said divorce IS final. (I can only imagine what the youngins think of big daddy's opinion considering the punches on his dance card.) Nicholas opts for alcohol and Summer chases him to the bar. Nicholas concedes she's an adult and well, he really has no control. But wait . . . there's more she needs to say.

Meanwhile on the other side of the lobby, Phyllis expresses her support for Summer, not Kyle. She thinks their cohabitation will allow Summer the opportunity to watch over Kyle to make sure he doesn't fall back into Lola's bramble bush. Phyllis threatens that if Kyle screws her daughter over, she will make a new cocktail in his honor, and it will be the weakest drink they serve (I don't know about you, but I'm scared of this Phyllis).

Here we go . . . Nicholas figures out that Summer wants the house he was going to give her the first time she and Kyle went to the big dance. She offers to buy it from Nicholas when it's done, but he is uncertain. Nicholas isn't thrilled with her reconciliation with Kyle, but Summer promises he won't be disappointed.

