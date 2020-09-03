Dr. Oz Heads Back to the Studio to Film

Dr. Mehmet Oz is heading back to the studio, according to Page Six. The doctor has been taped remotely since March, but this week, he went back to CBS' 57th Street building.

However, most of Oz's team will continue to work from home, and the show will not use a live audience. Page Six reports that, while Oz has covered everything from health to crime in recent years, he will hone in on medical problems - COVID-19 included - this season.