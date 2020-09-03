Jeannie Mai Shares Why The Real's Addition of Garcelle Beauvais Is "Refreshing"

Steven Bergman Photography

Jeannie Mai has a lot to look forward to this fall. Besides celebrating her April engagement to rapper Jeezy, Mai will compete on Dancing with the Stars and co-host the new season of The Real.

Mai told TV Insider that she's thrilled to have Garcelle Beauvais joining The Real. She explained:

That is something really refreshing to all of us because Garcelle is just an elegant, amazing, fresh breath of air, and we can't wait to hear all the adventures in L.A.

Meanwhile, she's super-excited about competing for the Mirrorball Trophy on DWTS. She gushed: