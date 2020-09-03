Ken Jennings Joins Jeopardy! as Consulting Producer for Season 37

Ken Jennings is bringing his talents to Jeopardy! on a more permanent basis. According to TV Line, the champ has joined the quiz show that made him famous...as a consulting producer!

In his new position, Jennings will take some major responsibilities. TV Line explained:

In his new role, Jennings will present his own special video categories, develop projects, assist with contestant outreach, and serve as a general ambassador for the show.

Jeopardy! will air new episodes, part of its thirty-seventh season, beginning on Monday, Sept. 14. Jennings' first video category will air on Tuesday, Sept. 15. Filming for the season resumed in July, albeit with distanced podiums and more room between contestants and the host, in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines. Alex Trebek said in a statement: