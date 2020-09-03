Marie Osmond Departs The Talk

Marie Osmond Steven Bergman Photography

The Talk will have one less lady on the panel. Marie Osmond has announced she will not return to the CBS daytime talk show when it returns from its summer hiatus and enters season 11.

Deadline reports that Osmond is exiting The Talk after being on for just one season to focus on other projects, such as a new show with ViacomCBS.

CBS said in a released statement,

Marie is a consummate professional, and we thank her for sharing her personal experiences, insight, as well as incredible talents with our audience. We will miss her humor, kindness, and good nature, and wish her much success in her future endeavors.

There is no new panelist named to take Osmond's spot, who replaced The Talk's creator Sara Gilbert's position as she exited the show in 2019.

Osmond told the trade site about her departure,