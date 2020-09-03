Tamron Hall's Season 2 Premiere Features Embattled Politician Andrew Gillum

Emmy-winning host Tamron Hall is back! Her chatfest's second season will premiere on Monday, Sept. 14; the kick-off episode will feature an hour-long interview with former rising Democratic superstar Andrew Gillum.

Gillum lost the 2018 Florida gubernatorial race and dealt with a major political scandal earlier this year. He is joined by his wife R. Jai to discuss his campaigns, his trials and tribulations, and where he stands now.

On Tuesday, Sept. 15, legendary actor Samuel L. Jackson and wife LaTanya Richardson Jackson will discuss their upcoming EPIX docuseries, Enslaved. Chris Evans talks about his new civic engagement website, "A Starting Point."

On Wednesday, Sept. 16, DJ Jazzy Jeff and Naomi Campbell celebrate Tamron's fiftieth birthday. On Thursday, Sept. 17, former reality star Stassi Schroeder discusses her pregnancy and how her racist actions led to her firing from Vanderpump Rules.

On Friday, Sept. 18, singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge opens up about the tragic passing of her son, Bennett, and his battle with opioid addiction.