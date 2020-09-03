Steven Bergman Photography

The Young and the Restless star Peter Bergman (Jack) sounded off on a controversial storyline, in which he played both the Abbott heir and a lookalike, Peruvian drug lord Marco. In a new video interview with co-star Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea), Bergman spoke out about playing Marrrrco.

He explained:

I didn’t like it that much. You know, it was so kind of outlandish that there was this guy in Peru that looked exactly like Jack, that Phyllis [then-Gina Tognoni] wouldn’t know it was another guy in bed.

Bergman joked:

I mean, there was lots of things that were—my favorite thing about it was that Marco had a thing for Ashley. And I used to literally scare Eileen Davidson coming on to her, because she played my sister for so long and suddenly I’m doing scenes where I’m hitting on her. That was great fun.

Bergman also shared how he's struggled with acting as his own makeup artist (to avoid spreading COVID-19). Watch the full chat below.