Booked and Busy: Here's What Soap Alums Are Up to This Week

All My Children
As the World Turns
- Meredith Hagner (ex-Liberty) tells Bustle about playing "human garbage cans of a person" in Palm Springs and other projects
The Bold and the Beautiful
- Ronn Moss (ex-Ridge) has released a new album, Lockdown Lover, featuring a new version of Player's hit "Baby Come Back"
Days of Our Lives
- Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa) will star in the Hallmark Christmas film USS Christmas, filming in Wilmington, North Carolina in September
- Alison Sweeney (Sami) announced on Instagram that she is quarantining in preparation for filming another Hallmark Christmas movie
General Hospital
Guiding Light
One Life to Live
The Young and the Restless
- Horror icon Barbara Crampton (ex-Leanna) is interviewed in Clapboard Jungle, a new documentary that goes behind the scenes of indie filmmaking
- Peter Porte (ex-Ricky) stars as a hunky surfer in the new Hallmark film Love at the Shore, available to stream beginning August 31
- Donny Boaz (Chance) stars in The Road Less Traveled, a Hallmark flick about a woman returning home; it's available to stream from September 21
- Vanessa Marano (ex-Eden) is starring in the Selena Gomez-produced This Is the Year, telling Stylecaster all about working with fellow former child stars on the project
- Eva Longoria (ex-Isabella) launched She Se Puede, which curates content for Latina readers and viewers
- Shemar Moore (ex-Malcolm) went viral for clips of his past hosting gig on Soul Train
- Lauralee Bell (Christine) is starring as Daphne Dumas in two upcoming Lifetime movies, Ruby and Pearl in the Mist. Part of V.C. Andrews’s Landry Family movie series, they will debut in 2021