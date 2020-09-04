Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Abigail Returns and Promptly Smacks the Gwen Out of Chad's Mouth

Marci Miller

Here's what's coming up on Days of Our Lives:

Tripp (Lucas Adams) returns to Salem all mature and wanting to finish up medical school in Salem.

Abigail (Marci Miller) returns to Salem and is thrilled to learn that Gabi (Camila Banus) has flown the coop.

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) decides it's not a conflict of interest for Tripp to finish up medical school in Salem, even though she is Chief of Staff and he held her at knife point.

In similar news, Tripp tells Claire (Isabel Durant) all is good between them even though she tried to burn him to a crisp.

John (Drake Hogestyn) rouses from his coma.

Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) stumble upon an interesting connection between Vincent (Michael Teh) and Ben (Robert Scott Wilson).

Chad (Billy Flynn) and Abigail cling to the narrative that Gabi's responsible for all that ills them.

Hope (Kristian Alfonso) fills Eve (Kassie DePaiva) in about the mess she made.

Ciara Alice (Victoria Konefal) comes face to face with her own mortality.

Jake (Brandon Barash) plants a seed about Gwen (Emily O'Brien) and Chad's relationship.

Xander (Paul Telfer) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) act all Xander and Sarah.

Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) and Belle's (Martha Madison) reunion is a wee bit awkward.

Eli (Lamon Archey has a sit down with Kristen (Stacy Haiduk.

Justin (Wally Kurth) and Kayla also have a sit down.

Eli and Lani (Sal Stowers) have an emotionally fraught sit down.

Abigail knocks the fool out of Chad.

Shawn Douglas and Hope put their heads together to find Ciara Alice.

Marlena (Deidre Hall) goes IN on Samantha Gene (Alison Sweeney).

Jan Spears (Heather Lindell) gets acquainted with Claire.

Kristen and Brady (Eric Martsolf) feud about Victor (John Aniston).

Hope has a sit down with Jack and Jennifer (Melissa Reeves).

Gwen tries to spike Abigail's juice.

Brady hits Uncle Victor up for some assistance.