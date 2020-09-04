General Hospital Alum Bryan Craig Says He Wants to Return to Daytime

Steven Bergman Photography

Bryan Craig (ex-Morgan, General Hospital) is looking to return to daytime. The Emmy winner recently starred on the now-cancelled Grand Hotel, but he's eager to get back to his roots.

He recently tweeted that he was "ready to work and up for grabs" before asking, "Who's it gonna be?" Craig then tagged all four soaps in his message.

In a follow-up statement to Soaps.com, Craig clarified none of the soaps have yet offered him a job. He added: