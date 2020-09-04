Ken Corday Provides Updates on Days of Our Lives

Ken Corday

Days of Our Lives' head honcho Ken Corday spoke to Soap Opera Digest about actor departures and returns and the show's return to filming.

Fans can expect some departing stars to return in the future. Corday teased:

Victoria Konefal [Ciara] has left ... and will return ... and will leave, so she'll be coming and going. But we haven't seen the last of her. Chandler Massey [Will] and Freddie Smith [Sonny] are leaving, but they will also be returning on and off. It's not like they are leaving, good-bye forever. It's something we don't like doing, closing the door permanently.

The break in production has also forced some changes in DAYS' filming schedule. Corday dished: