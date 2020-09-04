Steven Bergman Photography

Brytni Sarpy (Elena Dawson, The Young and the Restless) is about to see her character's world turned upside down. At the moment, Nurse Elena is head-over-heels in love with billionaire Devon Hamilton (Bryton James). But everything changes when Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan), the mirror image of Devon's late wife Hilary Curtis, is revealed to be closely tied to the deceased TV host.

Sarpy shared with TV Insider:

I think this has been in the back of everyone’s mind. Amanda is the spitting image of Hilary. We’ve been talking about this a lot. It’s been like this little time bomb that we’ve been waiting to see explode.

Of Elena's reaction to a possible connection between Amanda-Hilary, Sarpy teased:

I think she had put it in the back of her mind. She’s been focusing on her work – her relationship [with Devon] and the clinic. Once it’s confirmed that there’s a connection, her security level related to her relationship with Devon may plummet.

It seems like Y&R might be setting up a quad between Elena, Devon, Amanda, and Dr. Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic), who's Amanda's love interest, Elena's co-worker, and Devon's adoptive cousin. Sarpy admitted: