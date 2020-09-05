The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Ridge Wants to Have His Brooke and Eat Shauna Too

Thorsten Kaye

Here's what's coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful:

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) REALLY needs her pain meds, but Finn (Tanner Novlan) says hell to the no to the no no no.

Quinn (Rena Sofer) does her best to convince Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) to do her bestie right.

Steffy's nerves continue to get worked when Hope (Annika Noelle) relays how much fun Kelly is having hanging with their growing brood.

Shockingly, Ridge wants Bill (Don Diamont) to back off Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) even though he is married to Shauna (Denise Richards).

Shockingly #2, Bill laughs at Ridge and tells him to kick rocks.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) gives Steffy a special gift . . . from Vinny (Joe LoCicero).

Liam (Scott Clifton) is gobsmacked when Hope doesn't do what she said she would.

Out of desperation, Steffy vomits her entire history of love and loss all over Finn.

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) gets goofy and inadvertently worries Shauna.

Steffy does her best to move past Liam.

Brooke, Katie (Heather Tom), and Donna (Jennifer Gareis) have a Logan family summit.