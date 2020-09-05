Days of Our Lives Promo: Ben and Ciara's Love Story Goes Up in Smoke

Robert Scott Wilson

Newlyweds Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) have yet another hurdle to overcome on Days of Our Lives. Vincent (Michael Teh) takes matters into his own hands.

Abigail (Marci Miller) returns to Salem only to find her husband Chad (Billy Flynn) in a compromising position with Gwen (Emily O'Brien).

Tripp (Lucas Adams) crosses paths with Claire (Isabel Durant).

Eli (Lamon Archey) walks in on a conversation between Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) and Lani (Sal Stowers), but it's really not what it seems.

Marlena (Deidre Hall) guns for her daughter Sami (Alison Sweeney) for putting Jan Spears (Heather Lindell) into their universe.

Philip's (Jay Kenneth Johnson) well intentioned back rub on Belle (Martha Madison) doesn't go as he planned.

Watch the new DAYS promo below: