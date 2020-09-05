General Hospital Spoilers: Mike Slowly Trudges To the Base of the Stairs To the Upper Room

Max Gail

Here's what's coming up on General Hospital:

The Britch (Kelly Thiebaud) is back y'all!

Lulu (Emme Rylan) has a sit down with Kevin (Jon Lindstrom).

Josslyn (Eden McCoy) pays Mike (Max Gail) a visit.

Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) has words for Cyrus (Jeff Kober).

Finn (Michael Easton) does his best to be supportive.

Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) is just beside herself with worry.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) is stunned by her powers below the waist.

Anna (Finola Hughes) really doesn't know what to do.

Ava (Maura West) tells Franco (Roger Howarth) some secrets.

Bobbie (Jackie Zeman) goes IN on Valentin (James Patrick Stuart).

Curtis (Donnell Turner) treads carefully.

Carly (Laura Wright) and Brick (Stephen A. Smith) share an adult beverage.

Mike slowly approaches the landing before the stairs that lead to the upper room.

Ned (Wally Kurth) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) have a sitdown.

Lizzie Beth (Rebecca Herbst) feels bad for acting so out of character.

Franco stands up for his beloved.