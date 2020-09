The Young and the Restless Promo: Summer Helps Noah Understand the Latest Couples Shuffle

Hunter King, Robert Adamson

Summer (Hunter King) and Noah (Robert Adamson) spend some quality sibling time together on The Young and the Restless. Noah wants the scoop on what's been going on in Genoa City, but finds himself flustered with the ever-changing couples landscape.

Summer fills him in and adds some tea about her own parents, Nicholas (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford).

Watch the new Y&R promo below: