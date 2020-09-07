Knots Landing Star Kevin Dobson Dead at 77

Kevin Dobson

Former Knots Landing and Days of Our Lives star Kevin Dobson has passed away. The actor was 77. The news on Dobson's passing came from The United Veterans Council of San Joaquin County, which posted about his death on Facebook. Dobson served as chairman of the group.

A native of New York, Dobson was born in the Queens neighborhood of Jackson Heights on March 18, 1943, and first worked for the Long Island Rail Road before he turned his focus to acting. Dobson nabbed his first break in the acting world on One Life To Live in 1968, playing Governor Harrison Brooks. Dobson would also appear on other television shows in the 70s including, The Mod Squad, The Doctors, Emergency!, Cannon. He also had a bit part in the 1971 film, Klute.

In 1972, Dobson scored the role of Det. Bobby Crocker on Kojak, where he starred alongside the show's star Telly Savalas. Dobson would stay for the entire five seasons on the popular primetime drama's run. A few years later in 1982, Dobson signed on to the hit CBS nighttime soap Knots Landing as legal maverick Marion Patrick "Mack" MacKenzie. He stayed until the show's end in 1993.

Throughout the years, Dobson returned to his daytime roots by starring on The Bold and the Beautiful as Judge Devin Owens. He also was the last actor to play Mickey Horton on DAYS. His most recent roles were on Hawaii Five-0, House of Lies, Anger Management and, 12 to Midnight, which debuts 2021.

Dobson is survived by his wife Susan and his three children, Sean, Patrick, and Mariah.