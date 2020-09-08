On All My Children, Kim Delaney (ex-Jenny) formed one half of a popular super-couple opposite Laurence Lau (ex-Greg). Now, Delaney is moving to another ABC drama: General Hospital!

According to Deadline, there is no word yet as to who Delaney will play or what her the character's reasons for coming to Port Charles might be. Could she be Jenny Gardner, back from the dead and in upstate New York? Either way, Delaney will begin filming on GH this Wednesday, Sept. 9, and her first episodes are set to air later this month or in early October.

After AMC, Delaney went on to star on the likes of NYPD Blue (for which she won an Emmy) and Army Wives.