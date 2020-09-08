Drew Barrymore Brings Hollywood to Her Talk Show for Premiere Week

Drew Barrymore is dipping into her Hollywood background for the first week of her talk show, which premieres Sept. 14. According to The Wrap, the actress will chat with her friends and co-stars from some of her biggest blockbusters.

On Monday, Sept. 14, Barrymore will reunite with Charlie's Angels co-stars Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu. She'll also pal around with frequent on-screen partner Adam Sandler and will deliver a big surprise to an essential worker's family in the segment "Designed by Drew."

On Tuesday, Sept. 15, Barrymore continues the Hollywood theme, chatting with Reese Witherspoon and comedian Billy Eichner. On Wednesday, Sept. 16, Jane Fonda joins Barrymore to discuss her work on climate change, while Drew works with Gabrielle Union to assist a struggling small business and Christian Siriano holds a virtual fashion show.

On Thursday, Sept. 17, Oscar winner Charlize Theron and supermodel/new Dancing with the Stars host Tyra Banks will visit. Activist Luvvie Ajayi Jones will highlight inspiring Black women in the segment "Share The Mic with Luvvie." On Friday, Sept. 18, multi-hyphenate Billy Porter delivers a standout vocal performance