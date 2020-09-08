Steven Bergman Photography

Exiting Days of Our Lives stars Chandler Massey (Will Horton) and Freddie Smith (Sonny Kiriakis) sat down with Michael Fairman TV to discuss their many years on the show. In the process, Massey, who played the role from 2010 to 2014 and again from 2014 to 2020, shared one big scene he wishes he'd had the chance to film.

From 2014 to 2015, Guy Wilson inhabited the role of Will...and it was in 2014 that Will and Sonny finally got married. Massey told Fairman about not being the actor to film the "WilSon" wedding:

Yeah, oh, totally. That’s probably my number-one regret of the show. I feel like...I don’t know, I’m still kind of pissed about that, to be honest. That was what the whole story was building up to.

He continued:

We got to film some flashbacks and whatnot, and what I’m about to say is going to sound selfish, because it is. But I felt like I earned that, right? I wanted to be there in those scenes with Freddie and, you know, at the climax of this long, winding road to love that they’ve both walked together. So that was disappointing. Like, it took me a while to get over it. It still—sometimes, it irks me, but it is what I is.

Watch the full interview below.