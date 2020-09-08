WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg Tells Drew Barrymore Why She's "Grateful" for The View

From a talk show veteran to a newbie! Whoopi Goldberg talked it up with incoming chatfest host Drew Barrymore for the latter's digital series, "The Art of the Interview." In the conversation, the legendary comedian expressed to Barrymore just how much she appreciated the opportunity to work with Barbara Walters on The View...and why!

Goldberg told Barrymore:

Listen, I got very, very lucky because I got into some trouble where I pissed off a politician and then I lost everything really.

She is referring to a joke she made about then-President George W. Bush in 2004, which led to her losing some endorsement deals and opportunities. After the incident, Goldberg added:

I lost my ability to make a living, I lost any kind of things that I had going on that would bring money in, so I didn’t work for five years.

And in stepped Walters, who asked Goldberg to join The View. Goldberg recalled:

Barbara Walters, God bless her, said, ‘I need another person. Would you ever consider?’ And I was like, ‘Yes.’ Because I had gone through all of my savings. You know taking care of your family, everything is sitting on you. And so, I went through everything and she gave me a job which has lasted 10 years now and I’m really grateful for.

The actress came on board the ABC talk show in 2007 and has been an integral part of the panel ever since! Watch the full discussion below.