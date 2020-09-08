Wendy Williams' Lifetime Biopic Casts Its Leads

Wendy Williams has a lot to be excited for this fall! Season 12 of her self-titled talk show will return on Sept. 21. Meanwhile, Deadline recently announced that Lifetime has cast the two leads of Williams' upcoming Lifetime biopic (working title: Wendy Williams: The Hot Topic).

RELATED: WATCH: Wendy Williams Dishes About Daytime Dominance, Future Biopic

The Oval's Ciera Payton will star as Williams, while P-Valley's Morocco Omari will star as Williams' now-ex-husband, Kevin Hunter. Ambitions' Will Packer, Sheila Ducksworth, and Williams herself will number among the project's executive producers. Darren Grant has signed on to direct from a script written by Leigh Davenport and Scarlett Lacey.

This authorized biopic will show Williams' journey from talk radio upstart to talk show queen. A feature documentary about the daytime mainstay, featuring a very candid interview from Williams herself, will air after the movie.