Tanner Novlan

We start out on today's The Bold and the Beautiful with Finn (Tanner Novlan) asking the burning question we all want to know . . . does Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) see her mother? She apparently doesn't bring her up much, so he did.

Slurring Steffy gives a hazy answer . . . she's in Paris and yes, she's a psychiatrist (what's this guy getting at anyway?). She spills the tea about how her mother fell in love with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), only to lose him to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), Hope's (Annika Noelle) mother.

Steffy thinks her history mirrors her mother's (you know, the flip flopping guy thing who ends up with a Logan). Finn deduces that she must have left because of the pain. Steffy agrees, but we all know that's NOT why Taylor left. She apologizes for harping on the same subject. He admits he's fine with her opening up to him . . . BUT . . .

It's time for some serious chat. Finn expresses his concern over her dealing with both physical and emotional pain. He notices how often she looks at that giant portrait on the wall. (It's hard to miss, bro.) He thinks she's not so much lovelorn as she is mourning the loss of her family. The good doc gets pinged by a patient and now must take his leave from the fair Forrester princess.

Finn starts scribbling on his Rx pad and Steffy gets a bit excited. He tells her it's just a script for another type of medicine. It's his number to his direct line. (OOOOOHHH baybee!). Steffy can call day or night, at the hospital or at home. He wants her to reach out anytime to get help with any issues she has.

Picture it: They are more than 6' apart. He looks her directly in the eyes, pivots left, and walks out the door. (A bit awkward, but it's 2020.)

The pad with his number makes Steffy smile.

