Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of September 7, 2020
- Eva LaRue (ex-Maria) talked to Closer about getting her "first big break" on AMC
- Emily Alyn Lind (ex-Emma) isn't just slated to headline the Gossip Girl reboot; she's also starring in The Babysitter: Killer Queen, a horror film hitting Netflix on Sept. 10
- Susan Lucci (ex-Erica) fondly remembered working with Warren Buffett on All My Children on Instagram
- Jacob Young (ex-J.R.) and Trent Garrett (ex-Asher) have launched production company Three Threads Pictures with partner Stephen Freeman. Young and Garrett most recently teamed up on Short Track Saturday Night
- Billy Magnussen (ex-Casey) stars in the next James Bond flick, No Time to Die; watch the trailer for the film, out Nov. 20, here
- Jennifer Finnigan (ex-Bridget) will star in Feudal, a 2021 drama from CBC about family members warring over a Nova Scotia resort
- Gina Rodriguez (ex-Beverly) will star in the road trip comedy film Like It Used To Be
- Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa) released her new album, Hindsight; the LP includes a song written by Diane Warren
- Patrick Muldoon (ex-Austin) confirmed on Instagram that he's filming a new movie, The Longest Night, with Morgan Freeman
- Emily O'Brien (Gwen) is voicing Samira, the first character of Middle Eastern descent in the League of Legends universe, in a new video game
- Teresa Castillo (ex-Sabrina) announced on Instagram that she will voice Gina in the animated series Madagascar: A Little Wild
- Erik Valdez (ex-Trey) is lending his vocal talents to the 2021 video game Far Cry 6
- Tom Pelphrey (ex-Jonathan) will head to Old Hollywood in the 1930s-set drama Mank
- Frank Grillo (ex-Hart) will star in another action thriller movie, The Father
- Kim Zimmer (ex-Reva) welcomed granddaughter Sophie on Sept. 4
- Cait Fairbanks (Tessa) stars in the band Palmas' new short film "Holy Ground"; watch it here
- Loren Lott (ex-Ana) went viral on TikTok with her "acting challenge" video; she also stars in the short film Stay, available on Amazon Prime