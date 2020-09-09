Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of September 7, 2020

Author:
Publish date:
Loren Lott

All My Children

As the World Turns

  • Billy Magnussen (ex-Casey) stars in the next James Bond flick, No Time to Die; watch the trailer for the film, out Nov. 20, here 

The Bold and the Beautiful

  • Jennifer Finnigan (ex-Bridget) will star in Feudala 2021 drama from CBC about family members warring over a Nova Scotia resort
  • Gina Rodriguez (ex-Beverly) will star in the road trip comedy film Like It Used To Be

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

Guiding Light

The Young and the Restless

  • Cait Fairbanks (Tessa) stars in the band Palmas' new short film "Holy Ground"; watch it here
  • Loren Lott (ex-Ana) went viral on TikTok with her "acting challenge" video; she also stars in the short film Stay, available on Amazon Prime

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories