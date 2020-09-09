Steven Bergman Photography

Days of Our Lives' Bryan Dattilo (Lucas) took Soap Opera Digest on a wild ride recently, describing his character's many relationship ups and downs. While admitting that Lucas's "love life has been a failure," he also delved deep into the women Lucas has loved and lost over the years.

RELATED: Bryan Dattilo Dubs Himself Days of Our Lives' "Comeback Kid"

When reflecting on Lucas’s on-off, love-hate bond with his children’s mother, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney), Dattilo offered some fascinating intriguing insights. He reflected:

In the beginning, Lucas, who was a little bit older, started schooling Sami on her crush on Austin [Patrick Muldoon, then Austin Peck]. As Sami got older and became a woman, Lucas saw her in a different light. When they got together, it was a perfect fit for both of them.

Lucas also lusted after Sami’s picture-perfect half-sister, Carrie Brady (Christie Clark), for years. What drew him to Carrie? Dattilo mused:

He was infatuated with her. In Lucas’s mind, Carrie was like a Barbie doll. He thought, ‘Oh, that’s what the hot girl looks like.’ For Lucas, coming from military school, she was the prize of the pound.

Read more about Lucas's misadventures in love in this week's SOD!