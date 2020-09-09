Billy Flynn, Emily O'Brien

Chad (Billy Flynn) has his hands full when Gwen (Emily O'Brien) pounces on him on today's Days of Our Lives. Not only is Stefano glaring from the wall, but Chad's wife, Abigail (Marci Miller) unexpectedly walks in. Rather than express his overwhelming happiness, Chad takes the low road and asks what she's doing there. Abigail however, wants to know what fresh hell is happening with Gwen.

A figure dressed in black is in Steve's (Stephen Nichols) house. What's a spy to do? Sneak up behind him, grab him, and ask what the perp is up to of course! It turns out the perp is Tripp (Lucas Adams). It's a day of questions as Steve wants to know what the hell he's doing there . . . man. A much happier ending ensues as the two men embrace.

Shawn (Brandon Beemer) is gossiping on the phone about Sami (Alison Sweeney) pulling Jan (Heather Lindell) back to Salem just to testify against Nicole (Arianne Zucker). Just as Shawn expresses his opinion on how Jan should have never been released and needs to go back to the hospital, Claire (Isabel Durant) walks in. You guessed it, she wants to know if big daddy is talking about her.

Hope (Kristian Alfonso) is pacing around the commissioner's office like a nervous cat when Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) walk in. The cousins embrace and they wonder if Hope has been able to get any more intel from Eve (Kassie DePaiva) or Vincent (Michael Teh).

Ciara (Victoria Konefal) asks Vincent about his needs (hold up now, just the sleep and food kind). He rudely just tells her to shut up. She questions who Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) took away from him. She also wonders what Vincent is gonna do to her.

