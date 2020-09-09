Ellen DeGeneres Teases Season 18: "We’re Gonna Talk About It"

The Ellen DeGeneres Show will return for its eighteenth season on Monday, Sept. 21. Deadline shares that filming will occur without a live, in-studio audience; this season will be the first with DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss as co-executive producer.

According to the online entertainment site, viewers can expect DeGeneres to address the controversy surrounding the toxic workplace allegations against her self-titled talk show.

DeGeneres stated,

I can’t wait to get back to work and back to our studio. And, yes, we’re gonna talk about it.

The first episode back will feature Tiffany Haddish in the studio. Other guests set to appear during that first week will be Chrissy Teigen, Kerry Washington, and Alec Baldwin; also scheduled to appear later in month include Amy Schumer, Chris Rock, Orlando Bloom, and Adam Sandler.