Theo (Tyler Johnson) is thinking and drinking alone at the Grand Phoenix on today's The Young and the Restless. He texts Lola (Sasha Calle) to express that he's not happy with how they left things. He wants to talk more about their impasse. She however, isn't hearing any of it and just wants to sleep single in a double bed.

In the park where J.T. was buried, Nate (Sean Dominic) is trying to help Elena (Brytni Sarpy) through an emotional minefield named Amanda (Mishael Morgan). He tries to convince her that Devon (Bryton James) is devoted only to her. She understands it, but she feels there's a storm a-comin' nonetheless.

Adam (Mark Grossman) is propped up against a bedroom wall pondering the state of his universe after getting dumped by an emotionally distraught Sharon (Sharon Case).

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) is waiting for Sharon to come home. She comes in and tries to keep her latest test results buried deep inside. Sharon comments that he wasn't there and he apologizes. A dazed Sharon tries to tell him about her appointment. Rey he saw the results that were left on the table. Rey tries to assure her she'll be okay, but it all comes out at once. Sharon drops to the floor sobbing.

