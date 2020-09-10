Steven Bergman Photography

General Hospital stars Lisa LoCicero (Olivia) and Dominic Zamprogna (Dante) play mother and son on screen. Recently, their chemistry was put in full display in some harrowing scenes, when Olivia went to visit Dante, who's recovering from PTSD in seclusion, and Dante refused to see her, despite her pleas.

The actors chatted on social media about the emotions that went into the performance. LoCicero shared that "for people who resonate with Olivia, it’s not about me but resonating with her as an archetype of MOTHER." She tweeted:

Zamprogna chimed in, tweeting that he's "blown away" by LoCicero: