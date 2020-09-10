Tamron Hall's Talk Show Gets Second Run on OWN

Tamron Hall's eponymous talk show is getting new life! It was announced, just ahead of its second season premiere on Monday, Sept. 14, that OWN has licensed the chatfest from Disney Media Networks. Deadline reports that the network will air episodes two days after airing in syndication.

RELATED: Tamron Hall's Season 2 Premiere Features Embattled Politician Andrew Gillum

Episodes of TH will air on OWN Monday through Friday at 8 AM and 1 PM EST. Meanwhile, episodes from the talk show's first season will air on OWN Monday through Friday at 9 AM and 2 PM EST (as well as on Sept. 14 and 15 at 8 AM and 1 PM, respectively, until new episodes can be broadcast).

Tina Perry, president of OWN, said:

Tamron is a dynamic host and an incomparable journalist. She delves into important conversations that matter to OWN viewers and we are so excited to have her as a part our daytime lineup. Tamron joined Oprah [Winfrey] on her recent ‘2020 Vision’ tour, and we saw firsthand how engaging she is with audiences. Her show is a breakout daytime hit, and we welcome her to OWN with open arms.

Hall added: