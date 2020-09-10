The Bay's Karrueche Tran Joins BET's Games People Play

Photo Credit: TNT/Claws

The Bay and Claws star Karrueche Tran can add another television series to her expanding resume. Tran has landed a role on the second season of BET's Games People Play. Based on the Angela Burt-Murray book Games Divas Play, the series centers on the high-life professional sports of Los Angeles, where everyone plays to win.

The series stars Lauren London as desperate basketball wife Vanessa, who is trying to protect her family. Nia (Karen Obilom) is trying to rebuild her tarnished reputation of being a reporter, while groupie Laila (Parker McKenna Posey) is looking to become a star.

According to Deadline, Tran will play Eden Lazlo, the L.A. Vipers owner's daughter, and the newly named VP of basketball operations. The latter also causes some complications for Marques' (Sarunas J. Jackson) love life.

Games People Play's second season is currently underway.