The Bold and the Beautiful's Denise Richards Exits The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Steven Bergman Photography

The Bold and the Beautiful's Denise Richards (Shauna) is exiting The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Variety confirms. The actress starred on the reality hit for two seasons.

The latest season has been a tough one for Richards. She faced allegations that she cheated on her husband, Aaron Phypers, with former RHOBH star Brandi Glanville. Other cast members engaged Richards in debates over parenting.

Back in April, Richards addressed rumors she was leaving RHOBH. At the time, she stated she was "very committed to the show."