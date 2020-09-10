WATCH: Drew Barrymore Explains Talk Show's "Life-Affirming" Goals

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore is opening up about what she is bringing to her forthcoming talk show, debuting Sept. 14. In a cha with Fox 2 St. Louis, host Randi Naughton described her show as “creating a movement to march in the army of optimism."

Asked what that meant, Barrymore replied:

Well, I do believe in optimism. But I believe in an intelligent and hard-fought-for optimism. I don’t like blind happiness. Like, look, 'if it happens and it’s free, can you even receive it?' is almost a more interesting question. For me, happiness and optimism is something you work towards, it’s a choice you make and how you g to that choice...listen, it isn’t always easy.

And she's bringing that "hard-fought-for optimism" to the show. Barrymore added:

And that path is so interesting to me, because I do end up choosing belief in people and life, and I need to hear that life-affirming stuff, and sometimes we need tools to get there. So I would like this show to be that.

