Wheel of Fortune EP Mike Richards Talks Game Show's Return

Wheel of Fortune is set to debut its 38th season on Monday, Sept. 14. New executive producer Mike Richards talked to Deadline about some changes put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

RELATED: Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! Gear Up to Return to Filming

Richards, who took over EP duties during the hiatus, said:

Our challenge was not unique, to get back up and running in a way that is safe for everyone involved while making subtle improvements to make ‘America’s Game’ even better. I think we have accomplished that in a big way, and our fans can be comfortable knowing that they’re going to tune in to see the Wheel of Fortune they love.

Longtime fans will recognize that the wheel has been upgraded, with six feet now between it and host Pat Sajak. Deadline had all the new details about additional protective guidelines. A curved monitor surrounds the wheel now.

Each contestant gets a spinning cap - dubbed "the white thing" by Sajak - to place over the wheel's spoke before spinning. Therefore, no one will have to physically touch the wheel. To celebrate its 38th season, the show has made the minimum amount contestants can win on the bonus wheel $38,000.