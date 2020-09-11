EastEnders' Lockdown Domestic Abuse Storyline Aims to "Save Lives"

Photo Credit: BBC

EastEnders is about to broadcast a tragic storyline, but it that could prove invaluable to its viewers. According to Reuters, abusive husband Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) will murder his wife, Chantelle (Jessica Plummer), next week after the characters have quarantined together.

Reuters notes that reports of domestic abuse have increased dramatically during lockdown. Teresa Parker, a spokeswoman for charity Women’s Aid, said:

Storylines like this have a massive impact and help women recognise the signs of abuse.

Many women like Chantelle will have suffered a living hell during lockdown. I hope the awareness raised means that more women reach out for support.

Plummer added of Chantelle: