Kelly Clarkson Calls Remote Filming Mid-Pandemic "a Turd of a Situation"

Kelly Clarkson is revving up to film season two of The Kelly Clarkson Show this fall. However, she taped the chatfest remotely from her Montana property this past summer, in league with COVID-19 guidelines, but that proved a real challenge.

RELATED: The Kelly Clarkson Show is Gearing Up for Season 2 This September

In a new profile in the Los Angeles Times, Clarkson reflected on her unexpected turn from singing to hosting a talk show. She said:

I will be completely honest, and I have been since the beginning: I did not want this job I say that it’s the dream I didn’t know I had because I talk to so many people, and not just celebrities. I’ve talked to the people that have been hit hardest in all of this — financially, emotionally, mentally ... it’s really the everyday people on this show that have just lifted my spirits when I’ve been feeling like, ‘Oh my God, nothing else could possibly go wrong at this point, like, send in the locusts.

Meanwhile, Clarkson called parenting, virtual filming, and managing life during pandemic (and after filing for divorce) "a turd of a situation." She admitted: