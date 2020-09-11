Steve Harvey Talks Ellen DeGeneres: "I'd Just Walk Away"
Steve Harvey is offering up some words of wisdom to fellow talk show host Ellen DeGeneres. In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Harvey was asked how he would address the allegations of a toxic workplace, sexual misconduct, and more on the set of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Teases Season 18: "We’re Gonna Talk About It"
Harvey stated:
Ellen [has] got a lot of money. If I was Ellen, I'd just walk away. She got enough. I wouldn't let them drag me down like that!
Of DeGeneres, Harvey added:
I have known her for years and been on her show many times. This is simply one of the coolest people I have ever met in show business. I have never seen any sign of it -- not saying nothing ever happened over there -- but I will say this: Ellen DeGeneres [is] point blank period one of the coolest people I've ever met.