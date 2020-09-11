Tamron Hall Dedicates Gracie Award To Breonna Taylor

On Thursday night, the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) held the 45th annual Gracie Awards, which was hosted by This is Us star Susan Kelechi Watson (Beth). The Gracies recognized over 120 men and women in the media for their accomplishments, bravery, determination, and stellar programming created by and for women.

Tamron Hall was among the women who were honored at the event, where the veteran journalist and talk show host dedicated her award to the memory of Breonna Taylor. Taylor was an EMT who was gunned down by Louisville police officers in her own home after they executed a no-knock warrant, looking for suspects who were suspected of selling drugs at a house miles away and were already in police custody. Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, opened fire on officers after he assumed officers were intruders; he and witnesses on the scene alleged officers didn't announce who they were when they used a battering ram to break down the door.

During the streamed event Hall said while accepting the award,

I dedicate this award to Breonna Taylor and the many other women who need us to speak up for them, whether it’s justice or just to tell their complete story.

Also awarded at the event was Gayle King for her interview with R. Kelly. King stated during her acceptance speech that, once the disgraced singer's trial was over, she would,

love to sit down with him for another interview again.

CBS News anchor Norah O'Donnell also nabbed an award and stated during her speech,

I’ve been reflecting recently on all the trailblazing women who came before me and fought for my right to participate in democracy as a citizen and as a journalist, and yet I do still think that we still have so far to go. We need more women in leadership and in journalism. And this is particularly true for women of color, who are still sorely underrepresented.

To see the full list of winners, visit Alliance for Women in Media's web page and also view the ceremony on their Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube pages.